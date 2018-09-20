Two Samsung affiliates to sell Samsung C&T shares worth US$867 million

Two Samsung Group affiliates said on Thursday they had decided to sell their stakes in Samsung C&T Corp worth around a combined 971 billion won (US$866.57 million).

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance said in a regulatory filing that the stake sale was to improve its asset management. And Samsung Electro-Mechanics said in a separate filing that it also decided to unload about 5 million shares in Samsung C&T.

(US$1 = 1,120.5100 won)

