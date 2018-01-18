Uber ‘100% focused’ on building business across APAC amid Grab merger chatter

Some in the industry had speculated that Uber would merge with other Southeast Asian players such as Grab, following SoftBank’s investment, but Uber executive Brooks Entwistle says otherwise.

SINGAPORE: Uber remains “100 per cent focused” on building its business across Asia Pacific, said the company’s chief business officer for the region Brooks Entwistle on Thursday (Jan 18), amid talk it could merge with other Southeast Asian competitors such as Grab.



After news broke that a SoftBank-led consortium intended to invest US$1.25 billion as part of a deal that gave it 17.5 per cent ownership of Uber, there were industry sources who conjectured that this might lead to merging with its rivals such as Grab and Ola given that the Japanese conglomerate also invested in them.

“SoftBank will play a consolidating role,” a source close to Grab was cited by Reuters as saying then. “SoftBank as a board director in both companies (Uber and Grab) would fundamentally change the conversation.”

However, this has not happened since SoftBank announced it succeeded in its tender offer for the US-based service provider late in December last year.



Mr Entwistle, too, said he wasn’t paying much attention to these speculations and was focused on his mandate to run the region’s business.



“We’re delighted to have SoftBank as an investor,” he told Channel NewsAsia in an interview on the sidelines of the launch of UberFLASH with Singapore’s ComfortDelGro. “I think that’s a huge validation of our business model, of the company, so that’s going to be terrific.

“The notion of what that means strategically (for SoftBank), with their various investments and with us, that would be something over time that people will discuss and work on. But right now, my mandate is to run the region and to build the business.”



To back his assertions, Mr Entwistle pointed to the key staff hires such as the appointment of Ms Monika Rudijono as Uber Indonesia’s boss in December 2017 as indicative of the company’s ambitions for the region.

“These are big, senior hires,” he said.



He also pointed to the UberFLASH launch here as proof of support the region is getting from Uber’s senior leadership based in the US.



“The launch is significant - it involves tech, product and an enormous amount of effort - and the fact we’re able to do that, and do it quickly, efficiently and in such a manner as today, that’s a pretty good indication of how serious we take this market.”



In addition to the planned partnership with ComfortDelGro, which is still awaiting regulatory clearance, and launch of taxi services in Taiwan and Thailand recently, the executive said he has been busy trying to replicate this market strategy in Japan.



“I was back from Japan this morning, and I’ve been there three times in the past six weeks. It’s a big focus for us,” Mr Entwistle said. “We’re deeply invested in talking with taxi companies there, because partnering with taxi companies there is part of our strategy as well.”



This comes amid reported hurdles there to launch its ride hailing services such as backlash from taxi drivers and regulatory delays, according to a report by Nikkei Asian Review last December.