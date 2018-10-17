Uber boosts junk-bond offering to US$2 billion - Bloomberg

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc increased the size of its debut bond offering to US$2 billion as orders for the private placement swelled during an otherwise slow week for junk-bond sales, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi has said the company is on track to go public next year.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)