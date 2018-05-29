Uber in talks to resume Abu Dhabi services - Abu Dhabi official

Uber Technologies is in talks to resume services in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, an Abu Dhabi transport official said on Tuesday.

DUBAI: Uber Technologies is in talks to resume services in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, an Abu Dhabi transport official said on Tuesday.

Mohamed Darwish Al Qamzi, General Manager of The Centre for Regulation of Transport by Hire Cars (Transad), told reporters he was confident Uber would resume services.

Advertisement

Uber suspended its services in Abu Dhabi in 2016. It continues to operate in UAE emirate Dubai.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Alexandar Cornewell; Editing by Saeed Azhar)