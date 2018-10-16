Uber IPO proposals value company at US$120 billion: WSJ

Uber Technologies Inc recently received proposals from Wall Street banks valuing the company at as much as US$120 billion in an initial public offering that could take place early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The proposed valuation of the company is about US$50 billion more than the company's most recent valuation, setting the stage for what would be one of the biggest listings ever.

Reuters reported in late September that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were in pole position to secure top roles in Uber IPO.

Uber and smaller rival Lyft's initial public offerings, both expected in 2019, will test investor tolerance for money losing technology unicorns.

Dara Khosrowshahi, who took over as Uber's chief executive last year, said in September the company was on track for a 2019 IPO, adding that he was not concerned if Lyft went public first because he expected enough demand for both companies.

Both companies have taken hits to their bottom lines in order to attract drivers and enter new markets, although they have made strides in recent years in narrowing their losses.

Uber has been seeking new avenues of growth, including food delivery services, even as it battles intense competition in its core business of ride hailing.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley last month delivered the valuation proposals to Uber, the WSJ said.

The company hired Nelson Chai as its chief financial officer in August, filling a long-standing vacancy.

Uber declined to comment on the WSJ report.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)