Uber names Matt Olsen as chief security officer

REUTERS: Uber Technologies Inc named Matt Olsen as its chief security officer, the ride hailing company's Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Khosrowshahi hired Olsen, a former general counsel of the U.S. National Security Agency, in November following a breach in 2016 that exposed the data of some 57 million users of the ride-sharing service.

Uber had fired its chief security officer, Joe Sullivan, and a deputy, Craig Clark, in November over their role in the handling of the incident.

