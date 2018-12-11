Uber plans to integrate London bus, Tube timetables into its app: Financial Times

Uber Technologies Inc is planning to integrate into its app the bus and Tube timetables of Transport for London, the government body in charge of the capital's transport network, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A photo illustration shows the Uber app on a mobile telephone in London
The Uber app on a smartphone in London. (Photo: Reuters)

The move would put Uber into direct competition with venture capital-backed start-up Citymapper, the report said.

Uber did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Source: Reuters

