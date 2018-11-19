Uber resumes services in Abu Dhabi - statement

Uber Technologies has resumed services in Abu Dhabi, the U.S. ride-hailing company said in a statement on Monday, after a more than two-year suspension.

Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone in London, Britain, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/Files

Abu Dhabi suspended services of both Uber and Middle East rival Careem in August 2016 after some drivers were detained over regulation violations.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; writing by Katie Paul; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

