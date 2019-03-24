Uber to announce deal to buy rival Careem as early as this week: Bloomberg

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Uber Technologies Inc will announce plans to acquire Dubai-based rival Careem Networks FZ as early as this week, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Uber will pay US$1.4 billion in cash and US$1.7 billion in convertible notes, which will be convertible into Uber shares at a price equal to US$55 per share, according to a term-sheet that Bloomberg https://bloom.bg/2OqVtpm said it had seen.

Careem declined comment while Uber did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters comment.

Uber has been preparing for an initial public offering, and its bankers have indicated that it could be valued at as much as US$120 billion.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)