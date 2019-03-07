Uber to expand in Germany in 2019 - Funke Mediengruppe

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc is planning to expand into additional cities in Germany this year, its European chief told a German newspaper.

FRANKFURT: Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc is planning to expand into additional cities in Germany this year, its European chief told a German newspaper.

Uber currently is active in Berlin, Munich, Duesseldorf and Frankfurt.

"In the course of the year we will expand our offering to additional German cities," Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, Uber's vice president and regional general manager of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, told Funke Mediengruppe. He did not specify any locations.

