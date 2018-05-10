UK parliamentary committee summons former Cambridge Analytica boss

A British parliamentary committee said on Thursday it had summonsed the former chief executive of Cambridge Analytica and a director of the official Brexit campaign group to appear before lawmakers.

LONDON: A British parliamentary committee said on Thursday it had summonsed the former chief executive of Cambridge Analytica and a director of the official Brexit campaign group to appear before lawmakers.

The media committee has launched a fake news investigation but its inquiry has broadened to examine the role of Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy, and Facebook in the Brexit vote and in the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The committee said it had asked former CEO Alexander Nix to appear in parliament on Wednesday, June 6. It has asked Dominic Cummings, a former director of Vote Leave, to appear on Tuesday, May 22.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by William Schomberg)