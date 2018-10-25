UK regulator upholds Facebook fine in Cambridge Analytica row

Britain's information regulator on Thursday upheld a small but symbolic 500,000 pound (US$645,000) fine for Facebook for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Confirming its initial decision on the fine in July, the Information Commissioner's Office said data from at least one million British users had been among that harvested by Cambridge and used for political purposes.

(US$1 = 0.7752 pounds)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)