UK's M&S, Microsoft sign artificial intelligence deal

LONDON: Britain's Marks & Spencer has signed a strategic partnership deal with Microsoft to test the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into the retailer's stores and operations, it said on Thursday.

The deal will see Microsoft's AI engineers work with M&S's engineers to examine how the technology can benefit customers and increase efficiency in its business.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

(Reporting by James Davey)