UK will legislate to ensure tech giants take online responsibilities seriously - Javid

BIRMINGHAM, England: Britain will legislate to ensure that technology firms take their responsibilities for online security seriously, interior minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

"Online there are new threats to cyber security and keeping our children safe ... That includes standing up to the tech giants and demanding that they take their responsibility seriously," Javid told the annual Conservative party conference in Birmingham, central England.

"And they should be in no doubt: we will legislate. How we legislate will be influenced by the actions they choose to take now."

(Writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)