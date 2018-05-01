US agency to probe Nintendo systems after rival's complaint

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it will investigate certain gaming console systems from Nintendo Co Ltd after California-based Gamevice Inc filed a complaint alleging that their importation infringed on its patents.

The ITC said in a statement its probe involved "certain portable gaming console systems with attachable handheld controllers and components" and that it would make a final determination as soon as practical.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)