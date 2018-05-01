US agency to probe Nintendo systems after rival's complaint

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it will investigate certain gaming console systems from Nintendo Co Ltd after California-based Gamevice Inc filed a complaint alleging that their importation infringed on its patents.

The Nintendo booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles
The Nintendo booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake/Files

The ITC said in a statement its probe involved "certain portable gaming console systems with attachable handheld controllers and components" and that it would make a final determination as soon as practical.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

