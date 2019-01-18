US appeals court will not delay net neutrality case

A federal appeals court said on Thursday it would not delay oral arguments set for Feb. 1 on the Trump administration's decision to repeal the 2015 landmark net neutrality rules.

WASHINGTON: A federal appeals court said on Thursday it would not delay oral arguments set for Feb. 1 on the Trump administration's decision to repeal the 2015 landmark net neutrality rules.

The Federal Communications Commission had asked the court to delay the arguments over its December 2017 repeal, citing the partial government shutdown. Without comment, the court denied the request. A group of 22 state attorneys general and the District of Columbia have asked the court to reinstate the Obama-era internet rules and block the effort to pre-empt states from imposing their own rules guaranteeing an open internet.

Advertisement

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)