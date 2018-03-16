US blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid, other sectors

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The Trump administration on Thursday blamed the Russian government for a campaign of cyber attacks stretching back at least two years that targeted the U.S. power grid including nuclear facilities.

The condemnation is the first time the United States has publicly accused Russia of attempting to hack into the American energy infrastructure, which U.S. security officials have long warned may be vulnerable to debilitating cyber attacks from hostile adversaries.

The Department of Homeland Security and FBI said in an alert that a "multi-stage intrusion campaign by Russian government cyber actors" had targeted the networks of small commercial facilities "where they staged malware, conducted spear phishing, and gained remote access into energy sector networks."

Beginning in March 2016 or possibly earlier, Russian government hackers targeted government entities and multiple U.S. critical infrastructure sectors, including energy, nuclear, commercial facilities, water, aviation and manufacturing, according to Thursday's alert.

It was not clear what impact the attacks had on the U.S. energy and industrial firms that were targeted.

But Thursday's alert provided a link to an analysis by the U.S. cyber security firm Symantec last fall that said a group it had dubbed Dragonfly had targeted United States and European energy companies and in some cases successfully broken into the core systems that control the companies’ operations.

Malicious email campaigns dating back to late 2015 were used to gain entry into organizations in the United States, Turkey and Switzerland, and likely other countries, Symantec said at the time.

News of the U.S. hacking campaign first surfaced in June in a confidential alert to industry that described attacks on industrial firms, including nuclear plants, but did not blame the Russian government for the attacks.

Ben Read, manager for cyber espionage analysis with FireEye Inc cyber security company, said that the hacking campaign was widely known in security and industrial circles prior to the Trump administration’s decision to blame Russia for the attacks.

"People sort of suspected Russia was behind it, but today’s statement from the U.S. government carries a lot of weight," Read said.

ENGINEERS TARGETED

The campaign targeted engineers and technical staff with access to industrial controls, which suggests the hackers were interested in disrupting plant activities, though FireEye has seen no evidence that they actually took that step, Read said.

Russia has been widely blamed for two wide-reaching attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid in 2015 and 2016, which were roundly condemned but led to little international response.

Those attacks caused temporary blackouts for hundreds of thousands of customers and were considered a first-of-their-kind assaults that included sabotaging power distribution equipment, which complicated attempts to restore power.

U.S. intelligence officials, lawmakers and cyber security experts have increasingly warned in recent years that U.S. energy infrastructure may also be vulnerable to damaging cyber intrusions.

Senator Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, asked the Trump administration earlier this month to provide a threat assessment gauging Russian capabilities to breach the electric grid.

It was the third time Cantwell and other senators had asked for such a review. The administration has not yet responded, a spokesman for Cantwell's office said on Thursday.

On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department also announced it had imposed sanctions on 19 Russian people and five groups, including Moscow's intelligence services, for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and other malicious cyber attacks.

Last July there were news reports that the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp, which operates a nuclear plant in Kansas, had been targeted by hackers from an unknown origin.

Spokeswoman Jenny Hageman declined to say at the time if the plant had been hacked but said that there had been no operational impact to the plant because operational computer systems were separate from the corporate network. Attempts to reach Hageman on Thursday were unsuccessful.

John Keeley, a spokesman for the industry group the Nuclear Energy Institute, said: "There has been no successful cyber attack against any U.S. nuclear facility, including Wolf Creek."

He said whether the corporate networks of any nuclear plants had been hacked was a question for the U.S. government.

(Reporting by Dustin Volz and Timothy Gardner, additional reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Tom Brown and Alistair Bell)