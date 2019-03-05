US Democrats to push to reinstate repealed 'net neutrality' rules

Democrats in the U.S. Congress plan to unveil legislation on Wednesday to reinstate "net neutrality" rules that were repealed by the Trump Administration in December 2017, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Pelosi told lawmakers in a letter that Democrats will unveil the "Save The Internet Act" on Wednesday.

The Federal Communications Commission repealed the rules that bar providers from blocking or slowing internet content or offering paid "fast lanes." The repeal was a win for providers like Comcast Corp., AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc, but was opposed by internet companies like Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Berkrot)