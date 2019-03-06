US Democrats to unveil legislation to reinstate net neutrality rules

Democrats in Congress are unveiling a bill to reinstate the landmark net neutrality rules repealed by the Federal Communications Commission under U.S. President Donald Trump, congressional aides said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON: Democrats in Congress are unveiling a bill to reinstate the landmark net neutrality rules repealed by the Federal Communications Commission under U.S. President Donald Trump, congressional aides said on Wednesday.

The bill will mirror an effort last year to repeal the FCC's December 2017 order that repealed the rules approved in 2015 that barred providers from blocking or slowing internet content or offering paid "fast lanes." The reversal was a win for providers like Comcast Corp, AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc, but was opposed by companies like Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that Democrats would push to reinstate the net neutrality rules, but did not disclose the legislative proposal. A press conference is set for later on Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill.

According to congressional aides, the bill would repeal the order introduced by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, bar the FCC from reinstating it or a substantially similar order and reinstate the 2015 net neutrality order.

Aides say the bill will be introduced in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday and has the support of nearly all Democrats, while a companion bill will be introduced in the House on Friday.

Three House Republicans - Greg Walden, Bob Latta and Cathy McMorris Rodgers - said in a statement that both parties believe "a free and open internet is fundamental to our society."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)