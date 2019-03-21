US FAA says Boeing to develop service bulletin on 737 MAX, calls it 'agency priority'

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that Boeing Co is developing a service bulletin instructing airlines to install new flight control computer operational program software in the now grounded Boeing 737 MAX.

WASHINGTON: The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that Boeing Co is developing a service bulletin instructing airlines to install new flight control computer operational program software in the now grounded Boeing 737 MAX.

The agency said in a bulletin to foreign regulators and airlines that its "ongoing review of this software installation and training is an agency priority, as will be the roll-out of any software, training, or other measures."

Boeing previously said it planned a software upgrade. The FAA and other regulators grounded the flight after two fatal crashes since October.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool)

Source: Reuters

