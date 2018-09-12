US FCC pauses review of T-Mobile, Sprint merger

The Federal Communications Commission, which is reviewing the planned merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp , said on Tuesday it has paused its review clock to give the agency time to analyse new and anticipated submissions from the companies.

The FCC said it was pausing the informal 180-day review clock, now at day 55, because of two new and complicated submissions from the companies and a third submission that the FCC has not yet received.

The US$26 billion deal between the two U.S. wireless carriers, which would shrink the wireless market to three big players from four, is also being reviewed by the U.S. Justice Department.

