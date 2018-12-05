US House panel reschedules Google CEO testimony for Dec 11

WASHINGTON: Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will testify before the US House Judiciary Committee on Dec 11, the panel said in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 4) as Washington prepared for the state funeral of former President George HW Bush.

The hearing will examine the Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O unit's social media practices, according to the notice on the panel's website.

The committee's chairman, Bob Goodlatte, had said on Sunday that Pichai's testimony, scheduled for Wednesday, would likely be postponed to observe Bush's death.

