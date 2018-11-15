US lawmaker says Facebook cannot be trusted to regulate itself

Technology

US lawmaker says Facebook cannot be trusted to regulate itself

Democratic U.S. Representative David Cicilline, expected to become the next chairman of House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, said on Wednesday that Facebook cannot be trusted to regulate itself and Congress should take action.

U.S. Representative Cicilline leaves after wedding of U.S. Representative Frank and long-time partn
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative David Cicilline (D-RI) leaves after the wedding of U.S. Representative Barney Frank (D-MA) and his long-time partner James Ready in Newton, Massachusetts July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: Democratic U.S. Representative David Cicilline, expected to become the next chairman of House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, said on Wednesday that Facebook cannot be trusted to regulate itself and Congress should take action.

Cicilline, citing a report in the New York Times on Facebook's conduct, said on Twitter: "This staggering report makes clear that @Facebook executives will always put their massive profits ahead of the interests of their customers."

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark