US probes outage of CenturyLink 911 emergency call service

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is investigating a nationwide CenturyLink Inc outage that has affected service on 911 emergency phone calls across the country, agency chairman Ajit Pai said on Friday.

"The CenturyLink service outage is ... completely unacceptable, and its breadth and duration are particularly troubling," Pai said in a statement. "I’ve directed the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau to immediately launch an investigation into the cause and impact of this outage."

Advertisement

Early on Friday afternoon, nearly 24 hours after CenturyLink first tweeted about the outage, the company said on Twitter: "We are seeing good progress, but our service restoration work is not complete."

CNBC said customers from New York to California reported outages. It said 911 outages were reported in parts of Washington state, Missouri, Idaho and Arizona.

The telecommunications company, based in Monroe, Louisiana, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the FCC investigation and information about how many customers were affected.

Pai said he had spoken with CenturyLink" to underscore the urgency of restoring service immediately."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This inquiry will include an examination of the effect that CenturyLink’s outage appears to have had on other providers’ 911 services," he said.

The FCC has previously fined carriers for 911 outages that it deemed preventable. CenturyLink agreed to a US$16 million settlement in an April 2014 outage.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)