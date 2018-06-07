US reaches deal with China's ZTE - Commerce Secretary

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday Washington had reached a deal with ZTE Corp that would lift a ban on buying from U.S. suppliers, allowing China's No. 2 telecommunications equipment maker to get back into business.

FILE PHOTO - Visitors pass in front of the Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Picture

The deal involves ZTE changing its board and management within 30 days and paying a US$1 billion fine and putting US$400 million in escrow, among other conditions, Ross told CNBC, adding that he did not think the arrangement would have any effect on tariff talks with China.

