US regulator votes to advance new rules on telecom security threats

WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to advance new rules to bar the use of funds from a government programme to purchase equipment or services from companies that pose a security threat to U.S. communications networks and is considering additional steps.

Last month, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a letter to Congress that he shared the concerns of U.S. lawmakers about espionage threats from Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co. On Monday, the U.S. Commerce Department banned American firms from selling parts and software to China’s ZTE Corp for seven years, following ZTE’s violation of an agreement on punishing employees that was reached after it was caught illegally shipping U.S. goods to Iran.

