US to spare some Apple products from latest China tariffs - Bloomberg

The United States will spare some technology products including Apple Inc's Watch and AirPods from the next round of tariffs it is imposing on Chinese goods, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The United States is preparing to announce tariffs on an additional US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)