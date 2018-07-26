US Treasury chief: 'Disappointed' Qualcomm deal not ok'd - CNBC

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin speaks during a news conference at the G20 Meeting of Financ
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks during a news conference at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 22, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/Files

WASHINGTON: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said he was very disappointed over Qualcomm Inc's failed bid to buy NXP Semiconductors NV after China did not approve the deal, calling it "unfortunate."

"I'm very disappointed that they didn't get regulatory approval," Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview. "Unfortunately, I think this is another example of where it was approved in every single other territory. We're just looking for U.S. companies to be treated fairly."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

Source: Reuters

