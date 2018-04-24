Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates

Verizon Communications Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Tuesday as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier held on to its customers with unlimited data plans.

REUTERS: Verizon Communications Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Tuesday as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier held on to its customers with unlimited data plans.

Shares of the company rose 2.5 percent to US$49.87 in premarket trading.

Net income attributable to Verizon rose to US$4.55 billion, or US$1.11 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$3.45 billion, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned US$1.17 per share. Total operating revenue rose to US$31.77 billion from US$29.81 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of US$1.10 per share and revenue of US$31.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Advertisement