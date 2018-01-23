Verizon quarterly profit rises, helped by tax reform

Technology

Verizon quarterly profit rises, helped by tax reform

Verizon Communications Inc reported an increase in quarterly profit, helped by tax reform and phone subscriber additions.

FILE PHOTO: The Verizon store in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Bookmark

NEW YORK: Verizon Communications Inc reported an increase in quarterly profit, helped by tax reform and phone subscriber additions.

Net income attributable to Verizon was US$18.7 billion, or US$4.56 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up from US$4.5 billion, or US$1.10 a share, in the year earlier period.

Verizon said it added 431,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill on a net basis.

(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark