Verizon quarterly profit rises, helped by tax reform

NEW YORK: Verizon Communications Inc reported an increase in quarterly profit, helped by tax reform and phone subscriber additions.

Net income attributable to Verizon was US$18.7 billion, or US$4.56 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up from US$4.5 billion, or US$1.10 a share, in the year earlier period.

Verizon said it added 431,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill on a net basis.

