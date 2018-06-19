Verizon to stop sharing phone-location data to third parties

Verizon Communications Inc has decided to stop sharing phone-location data of its customers to third parties, the largest U.S. wireless company said on Tuesday.

"When these issues were brought to our attention, we took immediate steps to stop it," Rich Young, a Verizon spokesman said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)