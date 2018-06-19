Verizon to stop sharing phone-location data to third parties

Technology

Verizon to stop sharing phone-location data to third parties

Verizon Communications Inc has decided to stop sharing phone-location data of its customers to third parties, the largest U.S. wireless company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York
The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

"When these issues were brought to our attention, we took immediate steps to stop it," Rich Young, a Verizon spokesman said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

