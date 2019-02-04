Video advertiser Taptica says to merge with RhythmOne

REUTERS: Video advertising company Taptica International said on Monday (Feb 4) it had agreed terms for a merger with rival RhythmOne Plc in an all-share deal to be put to shareholders for final approval.

Under revised terms of the offer, RhythmOne shareholders will now receive 28 new Taptica shares for every 33 RhythmOne shares held, said AIM-listed Taptica, which serves the likes of Amazon.com, Disney and Twitter.

Taptica said the deal already had the backing of shareholders holding respectively 46.6 per cent and 50.95 per cent of Taptica and RhythmOne shares.

