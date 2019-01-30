Video advertising duo Taptica and RhythmOne plan 260 million pound merger

REUTERS: Video advertising company Taptica International is in talks over a takeover of rival RhythmOne in a potential 260 million pound (US$342 million) all-share deal that could be announced as early as this week, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Taptica shareholders would hold a slightly larger stake in the combined company, Sky news reported.

The merged london-listed duo will operate under the Taptica name and be run by Ofer Druker, currently head of Taptica's U.S. division, a source told Sky News.

Taptica and RhythmOne did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(US$1 = 0.7599 pounds)

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

