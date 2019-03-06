Vivendi sells its remaining shares in video games group Ubisoft

PARIS: Media conglomerate Vivendi has sold its remaining shares in video games company Ubisoft, making a capital gain of 220 million euros (US$249 million).

Vivendi said on Tuesday that the remaining shares represented a 5.9 percent stake in Ubisoft. It sold the whole stake for 429 million euros.

"Vivendi is no longer a Ubisoft shareholder and maintains its commitment to refrain from purchasing Ubisoft shares for a period of five years," Vivendi said in a statement.

"Vivendi, which already owns Gameloft, a global leader in mobile video games, confirms its intention to continue to strengthen its position in the video games sector," it added.

Including this sale, Vivendi has sold 2 billion euro worth of Ubisoft shares and pocketed a capital gain of 1.2 billion euros.

(US$1 = 0.8850 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Inti Landauro)