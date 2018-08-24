VMware results beat on cloud services growth

REUTERS: VMware Inc's second-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based software services.

The company's services revenue, which accounts for majority of its total revenue, rose about 11 percent to US$1.27 billion in the second quarter, in line with estimates.

Last month, Dell Technologies Inc said it would pay US$21.7 billion in cash and stock to buy back shares tied to its interest in VMware, returning the computer maker to the stock market without an initial public offering.

VMware's net income rose 58.6 percent to US$644 million, or US$1.56 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 3.

Excluding one-time items, the Palo Alto, California-based company earned US$1.54 per share.

Total revenue rose 12.5 percent to US$2.17 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of US$1.49 per share and revenue of US$2.14 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares, which were up more than 23 percent this year, fell nearly 3 percent to US$150.4 after the bell.

