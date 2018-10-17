Vodafone UK's One Net cloud-based service experiencing technical issues

Vodafone UK is experiencing some technical issues with its One Net service, the British mobile operator tweeted on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Vodafone UK is experiencing some technical issues with its One Net service, the British mobile operator tweeted on Wednesday.

In response to customers, Vodafone tweeted that it was working to get the service back up and running as soon as possible.

Vodafone One Net is a cloud-based service that delivers landline, mobile and desktop communications to customers.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)