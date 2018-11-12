Volkswagen capable of building 50 million electric vehicles: CEO in Automobilwoche

Technology

Volkswagen capable of building 50 million electric vehicles: CEO in Automobilwoche

Volkswagen's electric vehicle platform and battery procurement plans are being readied to handle production of 50 million vehicles, Chief Executive Herbert Diess told German trade publication Automobilwoche.

Volkswagen logos are pictured during the media day of the Salao do Automovel International Auto Sh
Volkswagen logos are pictured during the media day of the Salao do Automovel International Auto Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/Files

Bookmark

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen's electric vehicle platform and battery procurement plans are being readied to handle production of 50 million vehicles, Chief Executive Herbert Diess told German trade publication Automobilwoche.

The electric vehicle platform has been "booked" for 50 million cars, Diess said, adding that battery procurement has also been readied to handle this amount.

"We have bought batteries for 50 million vehicles," Diess was quoted by Automobilwoche on Monday.

Volkswagen Group sold 10.7 million vehicles in 2017.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark