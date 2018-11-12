Volkswagen capable of building 50 million electric vehicles: CEO in Automobilwoche

Volkswagen's electric vehicle platform and battery procurement plans are being readied to handle production of 50 million vehicles, Chief Executive Herbert Diess told German trade publication Automobilwoche.

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen's electric vehicle platform and battery procurement plans are being readied to handle production of 50 million vehicles, Chief Executive Herbert Diess told German trade publication Automobilwoche.

The electric vehicle platform has been "booked" for 50 million cars, Diess said, adding that battery procurement has also been readied to handle this amount.

"We have bought batteries for 50 million vehicles," Diess was quoted by Automobilwoche on Monday.

Volkswagen Group sold 10.7 million vehicles in 2017.

