VW says can build up to 15 million cars on electric car platform

Technology

Volkswagen on Friday said it can build up to 15 million electric cars using its new MEB vehicle platform, revealing the extent of the carmaker's push to mass produce zero-emission vehicles.

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logos are pictured during the media day of the Salao do Automovel Internati
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logos are pictured during the media day of the Salao do Automovel International Auto Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Volkswagen is investing more than 11 billion euros (US$12.52 billion) into electric connected and autonomous vehicles by 2023, of which 9 billion euros will be allocated toward developing a family of electric cars, the carmaker said.

(US$1 = 0.8788 euros)

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Source: Reuters

