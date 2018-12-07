VW says can build up to 15 million cars on electric car platform

Volkswagen on Friday said it can build up to 15 million electric cars using its new MEB vehicle platform, revealing the extent of the carmaker's push to mass produce zero-emission vehicles.

Volkswagen is investing more than 11 billion euros (US$12.52 billion) into electric connected and autonomous vehicles by 2023, of which 9 billion euros will be allocated toward developing a family of electric cars, the carmaker said.

(US$1 = 0.8788 euros)

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)