VW says could build up to 15 million electric cars

Technology

VW says could build up to 15 million electric cars

Volkswagen could build up to 15 million electric cars over several years on its new electric vehicle production platform, the company said on Friday, adding that its Chief Executive Herbert Diess had misspoken in an interview on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logos are pictured during the media day of the Salao do Automovel Internati
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logos are pictured during the media day of the Salao do Automovel International Auto Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Bookmark

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen could build up to 15 million electric cars over several years on its new electric vehicle production platform, the company said on Friday, adding that its Chief Executive Herbert Diess had misspoken in an interview on Monday.

Automotive News on Monday quoted Diess as saying that VW could build 50 million electric vehicles globally across its brands, beginning in 2020, and had battery sourcingagreements for them.

A spokesman on Friday said that the figure, which referred to a theoretical long-term goal for the MEB electric car manufacturing platform, was overstated.

"Diess meant to say 15 million, not 50 million cars," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark