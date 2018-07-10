Walmart's Jet.com to offer same-day delivery in NYC

REUTERS: Walmart Inc's Jet.com said on Tuesday it will open a new fulfillment center in New York City this fall, making the largest city in the United States one of its first markets for same-day delivery.

The fulfillment center in the Bronx borough will exclusively stock Jet's own products, but a company spokeswoman did not rule out selling Walmart's products in the future.

Walmart has been investing heavily in its e-commerce business, through its own website and Jet.com, with the company saying it is on track to increase online sales by 40 percent this fiscal year.

Jet.com, which Walmart bought in 2016 for about US$3 billion, will offer New Yorkers everything from weekly groceries to iPhones.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)