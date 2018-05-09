Web hosting firm GoDaddy tops revenue estimates

GoDaddy Inc's first-quarter revenue topped Wall Street forecasts on Tuesday, as the web-hosting company gained thousands of new customers from its acquisition of Host Europe last year.

Shares of the world's largest domain name registrar rose 2 percent in after-hours trading following the news.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based GoDaddy had about 17.7 million customers as of March 31, up about 17 percent from a year earlier.

GoDaddy, which manages over 76 million domain names or roughly a fifth of all domain names worldwide, forecast current-quarter revenue of between US$640 million and US$645 million.

Analysts on average were expecting US$635.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GoDaddy said net income attributable to the company rose to US$3.3 million in the first quarter from about US$600,000 a year earlier.

The company earned 2 cents per share, matching analysts' expectations.

Revenue jumped about 29 percent to US$633.2 million, topping expectations of US$622.4 million.

