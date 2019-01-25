Western Digital quarterly revenue misses estimates, shares fall

Data storage device maker Western Digital Corp reported a bigger-than-expected 20.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday, adding to concerns over a China-led slowdown in smartphone demand.

The company's shares fell about 5 percent after the bell. They closed up 6.7 percent at US$40.14 in regular trading, lifted by a rally in chipmakers following better-than-expected results from Texas Instruments Inc, Xilinx Inc and Lam Research Corp, with the broader Philadelphia index ending 5.73 percent higher.

Investors have been keenly watching Western Digital's results for a better understanding into whether demand for DRAM and NAND chips - used in mobile devices, memory cards, USB flash drives and solid-state drives - had finally peaked after Micron Technology Inc in December indicated to a glut in the market.

And in January, top smartphone makers Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd issued warnings on sales.

The company's loss narrowed to US$487 million, or US$1.68 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 28, from US$823 million, or US$2.78 per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to US$4.23 billion from US$5.34 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.45 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of US$1.51 per share and revenue of US$4.26 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

