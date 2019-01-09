WeWork gets US$2 billion in new funds from SoftBank, changes name

Office space provider WeWork Cos Inc said on Tuesday it received an additional US$2 billion investment from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp.

REUTERS: WeWork Cos Inc said on Tuesday it received US$2 billion in new funding from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp in a deal that values the company at US$47 billion.

The company also said in a statement that it plans to run its three distinct businesses under a new name, The We Company.

Advertisement

Its flagship WeWork business rents out office space, WeLive operates residences and WeGrow operates elementary schools and computer coding academies.

Softbank has invested than US$10 billion in WeWork since 2017, the company said.

(Reporting by Angela Moon in New York and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jim Finkle and Jeffrey Benkoe)