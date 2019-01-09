WeWork gets US$2 billion in new funds from SoftBank, changes name
Office space provider WeWork Cos Inc said on Tuesday it received an additional US$2 billion investment from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp.
REUTERS: WeWork Cos Inc said on Tuesday it received US$2 billion in new funding from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp in a deal that values the company at US$47 billion.
The company also said in a statement that it plans to run its three distinct businesses under a new name, The We Company.
Its flagship WeWork business rents out office space, WeLive operates residences and WeGrow operates elementary schools and computer coding academies.
Softbank has invested than US$10 billion in WeWork since 2017, the company said.
(Reporting by Angela Moon in New York and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jim Finkle and Jeffrey Benkoe)