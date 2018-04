REUTERS: WhatsApp Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jan Koum is planning to quit, according to his Facebook post.

"It's been almost a decade since Brian and I started WhatsApp, and it's been an amazing journey with some of the best people," Koum said in his post. (https://bit.ly/2FwTMQO)

"But it is time for me to move on."

(Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)