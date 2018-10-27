WhatsApp's latest update lets you send stickers

SINGAPORE: A new update to the WhatsApp messaging app lets users send stickers in their chats.

The Facebook-owned app announced the new feature in its blog on Saturday (Oct 27), adding that it will be available for Android and iOS users in the coming weeks.

Users will be able to pick from a variety of stickers, which include an illustration of a smiling teacup and a crying broken heart, by tapping the new sticker button in their app and selecting the sticker they would like to share in their chats.

Android users will need to get the 2.18.329 version of WhatsApp and iPhone users have to update the app to version 2.18.100, reports said.



WhatsApp also wrote that they will launch sticker packs created by their own designers as well as a selection by other artists.

A third-party sticker pack support has also been added to the app to allow designers and developers from around the world to create their own stickers, the blog said.

"To do this, we've included a set of APIs and interfaces that allow you to build sticker apps that add stickers to WhatsApp on Android or iOS," WhatsApp wrote.

"You can publish your sticker app like any other app to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and users who download and install your app will be able to start sending those stickers right from within WhatsApp," it added.

Stickers are the latest addition to WhatsApp's features, which include GIF, emoji and camera features.

The latest update puts WhatsApp on par with other messaging apps known for their use of stickers such as Line, WeChat and Kakaotalk. Stickers are also available on Facebook's Messenger app.