Wireless speaker pioneer Sonos Inc jumps as much as 23 percent in debut

REUTERS: Shares of Sonos Inc rose as much as 23 percent to US$18.50 in their market debut on Thursday, at which the U.S. wireless audio systems maker has a market value of about US$1.82 billion.

The stock opened at US$16, about 7 percent above the initial public offering (IPO) price of US$15 per share.

The IPO was priced below the target range of US$17-US$19 per share on Wednesday, signaling that investors are selective about backing stock market hopefuls in the technology sector.

Sonos' offering of about 5.6 million shares raised US$83.3 million. Existing Sonos shareholders, which include investment firm KKR & Co, sold an additional 8.3 million shares.

Sonos' IPO follows other successful technology listings this year including those of Spotify Technology SA, Dropbox Inc and DocuSign Inc.

Founded in 2002, Sonos' speakers and the company's tie-ups with around 100 music streaming providers including Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and TuneIn have attracted audiophiles around the world.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company has faced pressure over both the pricing and variety of its products, as smart speakers such as Amazon Inc's Echo and Apple's HomePod entered the market.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Allen & Co are among the lead underwriters for the offering.

