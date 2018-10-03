WTO sees tech adding one third to annual trade by 2030

Technology and innovation will increase global trade by 1.8-2.0 percentage points annually until 2030, the head of the World Trade Organization wrote in a report published on Wednesday.

"Notwithstanding the current trade tensions, we predict that trade could grow yearly by 1.8 to 2.0 percentage points more until 2030 as a result of the falling trade costs, amounting to a cumulated growth of 31 to 34 percentage points over 15 years," WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said in the foreword of the WTO's World Trade Report 2018.

