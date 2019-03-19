Yandex teams up with Hyundai Mobis to develop driverless cars

Russia's biggest internet search engine Yandex signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai Mobis, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, on the joint development of control systems for driverless vehicles, Yandex said on Tuesday.

Yandex and Hyundai Mobis plan to present their first driverless prototype vehicle before the end of the year, a spokesman for the Russian group said.

The companies may expand into other areas of cooperation such as developing joint products that would integrate Yandex's speech, navigation, and mapping technologies, Yandex said.

(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)