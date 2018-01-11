YouTube cuts ties with Logan Paul over controversial video

LOS ANGELES: YouTube cut ties with Logan Paul after backlash from a controversial video Paul posted on Dec 31 that included footage of a person who died from a suicide.

"In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul's channels from Google Preferred," a YouTube spokesperson said. "Additionally, we will not feature Logan in Season 4 of 'Foursome' and his new originals are on hold."

Paul starred alongside other social media entertainers in the YouTube Red comedy series Foursome. The third season premiered in November.

YouTube received backlash for its delayed response, waiting 11 days to address Paul's video. The video, which received six million views before being taken down, immediately ignited a social media firestorm.

Paul apologised for the content in a video and tweeted that he was taking a break from posting online content.

"Suicide is not a joke," Paul said after deleting the video. "Depression and mental illness are not a joke. We came here with an intent to focus on the haunted aspect of the forest. This obviously just became very real, and obviously a lot of people are going through a lot of s-- in their lives."

The YouTube star has more than 15 million subscribers on his account. His page has not been suspended or deleted yet.